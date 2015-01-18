FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No link to Belgian attack plot from those detained in Greece-police
January 18, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

No link to Belgian attack plot from those detained in Greece-police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Greece said it had found no evidence linking people they detained for questioning on Saturday to a foiled Islamist plot to attack Belgian police.

Greek police detained over a half dozen people and were sending DNA samples to Belgian counterparts. Belgian state broadcasters said authorities were seeking a Brussels man of Moroccan origin who was hiding in Greece.

“We have not identified anyone related to the Belgian plot from the people we detained,” a senior Greek police official told Reuters.

On Thursday, police killed two gunmen during raids in the east Belgian town of Verviers. Thirteen suspects were arrested throughout the country and two others held in France on Belgium’s request. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Ralph Boulton)

