Belgian soccer league sells live TV rights to telecoms groups

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - Jupiler Pro League, Belgium’s top soccer division, has signed a three-year contract with Belgian telecoms operators Belgacom, Telenet and unlisted Voo to broadcast live matches in the country.

The league gave no financial details, but Belgian media reported a fee of 60 million euros ($81.69 million) per season to be divided among the three companies.

While French-language state broadcaster RTBF acquired the rights to show match summaries, not a single Dutch-language television station in the linguistically divided country bid for these rights.

In the previous three seasons, Belgacom and the cable operators divided the matches among them, whereas now all three have joint rights to show all the games. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by David Evans)