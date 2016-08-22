FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woman stabs three on Brussels bus in unexplained attack -media
August 22, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Woman stabs three on Brussels bus in unexplained attack -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A woman stabbed and wounded three people on a bus in Brussels on Monday and was then shot and wounded by police, local media said.

Public broadcaster RTBF quoted unidentified sources as saying police did not believe the incident was politically motivated and that the assailant had mental health problems.

The Belgian capital has been on high alert since local Islamic State militants carried out the attacks in Paris last November and suicide bombings in Brussels itself in March. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Julia Fioretti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
