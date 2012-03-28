FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian steel plant shuts, 1,000 jobs hit
#Basic Materials
March 28, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

Belgian steel plant shuts, 1,000 jobs hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - Swiss-based steel group Duferco will permanently close its steel plant near Charleroi in Belgium, affecting about 1,000 employees.

The Carsid site at Marcinelle had been idle since late 2008 while Duferco evaluated options for the plant.

The group said four potential takeover candidates were not interested and the site would be permanently shut.

“Looking at the international context, the instability of the market, the European crisis and the weak competitive position of Carsid, all the company efforts didn’t allow for a restart, even a partial one,” Duferco said in a statement.

It is the second closure of steel facilities in Belgium in the past six months.

In October, ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, said it would permanently close its two blast furnaces and a foundry in Liege, Belgium, affecting an estimated 500 employees. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Holmes)

