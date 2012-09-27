Belgian rail strike to hit Eurostar, Thalys services

BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A strike by railway unions in Belgium next Wednesday is set to disrupt Eurostar passengers travelling between London and Brussels and hit the Thalys high-speed services between France and Germany.

The strike will run for 24 hours from 2000 GMT on Tuesday, a spokesman for Belgium’s socialist FGTB union said on Thursday.

Unions are angry at a reorganisation of the state railway company in Belgium.

A Eurostar spokeswoman said that if the strike went ahead, the company is likely to lay on replacement buses and encourage passengers to change the date of their tickets.

Thalys said that a strike would stop its trains running through Belguim, closing down the entire network.