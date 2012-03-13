FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium plans return to syndication
March 13, 2012

Belgium plans return to syndication

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has mandated Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan for a new 20-year syndicated benchmark issue.

The deal will most likely be launched and priced this week and follows a successful foray by the sovereign in January earlier this year.

The Belgium sold a EUR4.5bn 4.25% 10-year at the end of January that attracted demand in excess of EUR6.5bn from more than 125 investors. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

