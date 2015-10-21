FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian telco groups settle long-standing claim against Proximus
October 21, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Belgian telco groups settle long-standing claim against Proximus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Belgian telecom groups Mobistar and BASE settled a long-standing claim against former state monopolist Proximus, with the latter agreeing to pay 120 million euros ($136.3 million).

The case, which was initiated in 2003, alleged that Proximus, formerly known as Belgacom, had in the late 90s and early 2000s abused its dominant position and charged higher rates to route competitors’ calls.

The three companies said in a joint statement that Proximus had agreed to pay 120 million euros, of which 66 million euros will be paid to BASE and the remaining 54 million euros to Mobistar. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

