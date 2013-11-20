FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tigenix raises 12 mln euros by selling shares to Grifols
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 20, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Tigenix raises 12 mln euros by selling shares to Grifols

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech firm Tigenix said it had sold 12 million euros ($16.23 million) worth of shares to a unit of Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols in a private placement of new shares.

The shares were sold at an average price of 0.351 per share, which the group said reflected at least the average closing price over the past 30 days.

Tigenix said it would use the proceeds of the sale to fund its clinical trials and market its main drug ChondroCelect, which repairs damaged cartilage in the knee.

$1 = 0.7394 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.