BRUSSELS Feb 18 One person was killed and about
20 injured, two seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled
onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers
said.
Rail operator SNCB said the passenger train bound for
Brussels jumped the tracks shortly after leaving the city of
Leuven, 25 km (16 miles) east of the capital at about 1.20 p.m.
(1220 GMT).
Pictures posted on the internet showed one carriage had come
to rest on its side part way down a small slope.
Services between Leuven and Brussels were suspended,
including some trains heading to the airport.
