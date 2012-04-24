Umicore says sees profits falling in 2012

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Belgian silver-from-scrap recycler Umicore said on Tuesday 2012 recurring profits were expected to decline because of higher charges linked to new investments.

It said operating profit (EBIT) in 2012 would be between 370 million and 410 million euros ($485.61 million to $538.11 million), lower than a record 416 million euros it made last year.

The former miner said overall performance in the first quarter of this year had been positive, despite the “challenging and unpredictable economic environment”, and revenues increased by 11 percent compared with the same period last year.