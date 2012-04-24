FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Umicore says sees profits falling in 2012
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 24, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

Umicore says sees profits falling in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Belgian silver-from-scrap recycler Umicore said on Tuesday 2012 recurring profits were expected to decline because of higher charges linked to new investments.

It said operating profit (EBIT) in 2012 would be between 370 million and 410 million euros ($485.61 million to $538.11 million), lower than a record 416 million euros it made last year.

The former miner said overall performance in the first quarter of this year had been positive, despite the “challenging and unpredictable economic environment”, and revenues increased by 11 percent compared with the same period last year.

$1 = 0.7619 euros Reporting by Charlie Dunmore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.