FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian draws EUR1bn-plus demand for dollar bond -lead
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Belgian draws EUR1bn-plus demand for dollar bond -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has attracted more than USD1bn of orders for a three-year U.S. dollar-denominated RegS bond and has set final spread guidance at mid-swaps plus 50bp, one of the banks managing the deal said on Wednesday.

Credit Agricole and JP Morgan, which opened books earlier today at mid-swaps plus low 50s, will price the deal after books close at 1230GMT.

This will be the first dollar-denominated issue from Belgium in more than two years. In February 2010, the sovereign raised USD1bn from a five-year trade which printed at 22bp over mid-swaps. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.