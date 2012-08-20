FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belize misses $23.5 mln coupon payment - official
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

Belize misses $23.5 mln coupon payment - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Belize’s government has little room to negotiate on restructuring its $550 million “superbond” and it is too early to say if it will pay interest owed to bondholders or default on its debt, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.

Finance Secretary Joseph Waight said the Central American nation was awaiting a response from bondholders on the proposals put forward earlier this month and confirmed it had missed a $23.5 million coupon payment scheduled for Monday.

Asked if Belize would make the payment within the 30-day grace period, he said: “I can’t say at this time. It all depends on how things are going.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.