Belize 'confident' it can restructure superbond-PM
August 22, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Belize 'confident' it can restructure superbond-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Belize’s government is confident that it can successfully negotiate a restructuring of its $550 million superbond with investors, Prime Minister Dean Barrow said on Wednesday.

“We are absolutely confident of success. We are absolutely confident that we can achieve an agreed solution with all creditors,” Barrow told a news conference.

Asked if Belize could afford to stay out of international credit markets, Barrow said the country could do so, but that it was not contemplating a failure of the talks.

