Belize says may make partial payment on superbond

BELIZE CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Belize’s prime minister said on Wednesday the government is considering making a partial payment of the coupon on its superbond as a sign of good faith, and is hoping for “reciprocity” from bondholders in exchange.

Belize missed a $23.5 million interest payment on its sovereign bond in August and looked set to default on its debt after a 30-day grace period ended on Wednesday.

“We have been talking about the possibility of a partial payment,” Prime Minister Dean Barrow told reporters, referring to talks with bondholders.

“In any event, there would be extensions that are automatically built into the process. But we are prepared to demonstrate some good faith if in turn, we get from the bondholders what we consider to be reciprocity.”