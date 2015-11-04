Belize PM Barrow seeks third straight term in snap national vote

BELIZE CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Belize, a tiny English-speaking Central American country, votes in a snap election on Wednesday that Prime Minister Dean Barrow hopes will secure him a record third consecutive term.

Barrow, a 64-year-old lawyer, called the vote in late September more than a year ahead of schedule amid signs his political opponents are regrouping and fears that generous Venezuelan aid crucial to his budget may be at risk.

The incumbent says he wanted to put an early end to the “distraction” of the campaign season in the country of 350,000 people sandwiched between Mexico and Guatemala which won independence from Britain in 1981.

Many voters voiced apathy, seeing little scope for substantive change whether Barrows United Democratic Party (UDP) or the main opposition People’s United Party (PUP) wins. The two parties have alternated in power since independence.

There were no independent polls ahead of the vote.

“Both of the main parties are the same thing,” said Bangladeshi immigrant Fakhrul Salim, 39, who moved to Belize 15 years ago and sells souvenirs at his family shop on a clogged downtown street.

Red, white and blue UDP signs dot rural roads, while blue PUP banners plaster lamp posts or fly from cars as tiny flags emblazoned with the party’s clinched fist logo.

“The top issue for me is that the salary that people get is not enough. Living costs are very high, food is very high,” said Salim.

Belize’s $1.6 billion economy is highly dependent on tourism, as well as agricultural exports like sugar and bananas. It also relies heavily on PetroCaribe, a Venezuelan aid program that offers fuel at discounted prices.

Since 2012, Barrow has largely plowed $300 million in Venezuelan aid into infrastructure projects including 150 new paved roads in Belize City, the country’s commercial hub.

But Venezuela’s economic woes and the prospect of the opposition winning parliamentary elections there in December is stirring concerns that the aid to Belize could end.

“There are looming crises facing the Belizean nation and people. The PetroCaribe monies are drying up, the banking system is in trouble,” PUP leader Francis Fonseca, 48, a two-time former cabinet minister, said ahead of the vote.

Alberto Vellos, editor of the Belize Times, a PUP-affiliated newspaper, points to an unemployment rate that exceeds 20 percent, and a growing poverty rate more than twice that.

“The economy has taken a hit under this administration, and while they boast about the infrastructure development, the people are saying we can’t eat concrete,” he said.

A longstanding territorial dispute with neighboring Guatemala that Guatemalan president-elect Jimmy Morales revived during his successful campaign will also face Belize’s next government.

Morales, a comedian who swept to power last month as an anti-corruption crusader, pledged to win back portions of Belize that a previous Guatemalan government argued it lawfully inherited from Spain’s colonial holdings centuries ago.

“Mr. Morales is a neophyte, he is a novice,” said Barrow, whose UDP is hoping to add to the 19 seats it holds in the 31-member national assembly. “We will not be bullied and Mr. Morales needs to learn that right quick.”

The population of Belize is a polyglot mix of Creoles, Spanish-speaking mestizos, indigenous Mayans, African-descended Garifuna and German-speaking Mennonites.

Preliminary election results are expected by Wednesday night. (Editing by Simon Gardner and W Simon)