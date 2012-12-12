FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software pioneer McAfee says boards plane to Miami
December 12, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Software pioneer McAfee says boards plane to Miami

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Software pioneer John McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder of a neighbor, told Reuters on Wednesday that he has boarded a plane for Miami after being deported from Guatemala.

“My passport is now stamped and I am waiting to take off. I now have an entry stamp and an exit stamp in my passport,” McAfee said in a telephone interview.

McAfee had been held for a week by immigration officials in Guatemala, where he surfaced after evading Belizean officials for nearly a month. (Reporting by Mike McDonald; Editing by Will Dunham)

