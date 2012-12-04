In Guatemala, software guru McAfee to seek asylum-lawyer

GUATEMALA CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee, who is on the run from police in Belize seeking to question him in a murder probe, has crossed into Guatemala and will seek political asylum there, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

McAfee has been in hiding for three weeks since police in Belize said they wanted to question him as “a person of interest” about the murder of fellow American Gregory Faull, with whom McAfee had quarreled.

McAfee told Reuters on Monday he would not turn himself in.