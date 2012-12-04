FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In Guatemala, software guru McAfee to seek asylum-lawyer
December 4, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

In Guatemala, software guru McAfee to seek asylum-lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee, who is on the run from police in Belize seeking to question him in a murder probe, has crossed into Guatemala and will seek political asylum there, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

McAfee has been in hiding for three weeks since police in Belize said they wanted to question him as “a person of interest” about the murder of fellow American Gregory Faull, with whom McAfee had quarreled.

McAfee told Reuters on Monday he would not turn himself in.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Simon Gardner; editing by Christopher Wilson

