GUATEMALA CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Guatemala will deport to the United States software pioneer John McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder of a neighbor, a Guatemalan immigration official said on Wednesday.

McAfee has been held for a week by immigration officials in Guatemala, where he surfaced after evading Belizean officials for nearly a month. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Will Dunham)