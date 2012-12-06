FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software guru McAfee did not have heart attack:lawyer
December 6, 2012 / 11:52 PM / in 5 years

Software guru McAfee did not have heart attack:lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Software pioneer John McAfee did not have a heart attack in Guatemala as originally thought, but is suffering from stress and hypertension, his lawyer Telesforo Guerra said on Thursday.

“He never had a heart attack. Nothing like that,” Guerra said in Guatemala City. “I‘m not a doctor. I‘m just telling you what the doctors told me. He was suffering from stress, hypertension and tachycardia (an abnormally rapid hearbeat).”

After being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance on Thursday, McAfee, 67, was later spirited out of the building out of sight of reporters and into a police patrol car, Guerra said.

McAfee, who is fighting deportation from Guatemala, was detained on Wednesday after crossing illegally into the country from neighboring Belize. Police in Belize want to question McAfee in connection with his neighbor’s murder.

Earlier, Guerra said McAfee had suffered two mild heart attacks in the morning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
