FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's changes Belize outlook to negative on missed coupon
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

Moody's changes Belize outlook to negative on missed coupon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on T uesday changed the outlook on Belize’s ratings to negative from developing after the country missed an interest payment on its so-called superbond earlier this week.

The change in outlook comes the same day that rival agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded Belize to selective default.

“Moody’s estimates that the indicative scenarios released by the government on August 8 - a par bond and two discount bond options - result in bondholders absorbing losses of 70 to 80 percent in net present value terms,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“While this marks the beginning of a negotiation process between investors and the government, we expect the debt restructuring process to impose severe losses on investors.”

Belize carries a foreign currency rating of Ca, or highly speculative, from Moody‘s.

Belize’s government has said it has little room to negotiate on restructuring the superbond, and a senior Finance Ministry official said on Mo nday it was too early to say whether it will pay interest owed to bondholders within a 30-day grace period.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow has said Belize cannot afford to service the $550 million bond, which started with an interest rate of 4.25 percent but steps up this year to 8.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.