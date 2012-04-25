FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bell Aliant profit rises on Internet, TV growth
April 25, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bell Aliant profit rises on Internet, TV growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom services provider Bell Aliant Inc posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by growth in its Internet and TV segments.

For the first quarter, net income rose to C$87 million ($88.3 million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, from C$84 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 45 Canadian cents per share.

Bell Aliant, which provides fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) technology with its FibreOP services, said operating revenue remained flat at C$682 million.

Analysts on an average expected a first-quarter profit of 42 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$675.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

High-speed Internet customers were 902,000 at the end of March, a rise of 2.8 percent compared with a year ago. Total IPTV customers were 85,000, up from 54,000 at the end of March 2011.

Bell Aliant shares, which have lost 4 percent of their value in the past three months, were down 1 percent at C$26.66 in afternoon trading on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

