FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Bell Aliant profit falls on restructuring charge
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Bell Aliant profit falls on restructuring charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees full-year 2013 EPS of C$1.45 to C$1.75

* Sees operating revenue between C$2.73 bln and C$2.81 bln

* Shares up 2 pct

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom services provider Bell Aliant Inc posted a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit as it took a restructuring charge, and said it plans lower capital expenditure this year.

Bell Aliant shares were up about 2 percent at C$26.05 in early trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Net income fell to C$70.3 million ($70.38 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, from C$80 million, or 35 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 37 Canadian cents per share. Analysts were expecting a first-quarter profit of 41 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue fell 0.8 percent to C$694.8 million due to a decline in local and long distance revenues. Analysts were looking for C$697.1 million.

The company, a unit of BCE Inc - Canada’s biggest telecom company, forecast adjusted per-share earnings of C$1.45 to C$1.75 for 2013, compared with the C$1.63 per share it earned on an adjusted basis in 2012.

Bell Aliant, which reported operating revenue of C$2.76 billion in 2012, said it expects the figure this year to range between C$2.73 billion and C$2.81 billion.

The company also said it plans capital expenditure of C$525 million to C$575 million this year, down from the C$592 million it spent in 2012. The number is lower as it will not have to take non-recurring startup costs related to hanging fiber to home in central Canada, CEO Karen Sherriff said on a conference call.

Local service revenue fell 4.8 percent to C$288.9 million. Long distance revenue was down 11.6 percent at C$79.2 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.