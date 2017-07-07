(Recasts to include turnaround plan, adds shares)
SYDNEY, July 7 Australian organic infant formula
maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said Chinese authorities
have suspended the import licence of its newly-acquired
production plant, upending a turnaround plan unveiled less than
a month ago.
Bellamy's stock has been roiled by problems with sales and
regulations in China, its top export market. The company
outlined a plan in June to buy formula cannery Camperdown Powder
Pty Ltd, and the firm's Chinese accreditation, as a key plank in
a turnaround plan.
In a sharemarket filing on Friday, Bellamy's requested a
trading halt "to allow the company to determine the reasons and
impact of the Camperdown's suspension of its CNCA license by the
China authorities overnight," referring to China's Certification
and Accreditation Administration.
The statement did not say whether the Chinese authorities
had given a reason for the suspension, or provide further
details.
Bellamy's replaced its chairman and chief executive officer
earlier this year following a series of regulatory and strategic
missfires associated with selling formula to China.
In March, it warned it would miss a 2018 deadline to
register its products for sale on the mainland after a change of
ownership at its Australian powder supplier meant the supplier
needed to apply for a fresh registration.
In June, under new leadership, the company said it would buy
a 90 percent share of Camperdown cannery for A$28.5 million
($22 million), saying it was China-registered.
Bellamy's shares, which listed at A$1.00 in 2014, hit a
closing high of A$15.07 in August as investors bet on its
ability to tap China's seemingly insatiable appetite for quality
Australian formula. In recent months the shares have
backtracked, closing at A$6.74 on Thursday, before being
suspended.
($1 = 1.3194 Australian dollars)
