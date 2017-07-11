BRIEF-Aristocrat Leisure announces CFO transition
* Toni Korsanos to depart in March 2018 as CFO role relocates to las vegas
July 11 Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said it has requested an extension of a share trading halt as it seeks more information about China's decision to suspend the import licence of its newly-acquired Australian cannery.
After entering a trading halt July 7 following the suspension, Bellamy's said on Tuesday the Chinese regulator in charge of its import licence, the CNCA, had asked it for "certain information" about its Camperdown Powder Pty Ltd factory.
The "CNCA has not made any findings against Camperdown and is following its processes and procedures, which the company respects", Bellamy's said in a statement. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Stephen Coates)
* Toni Korsanos to depart in March 2018 as CFO role relocates to las vegas
* Feeder cattle contracts end lower * Lean hog contracts settle weaker By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, July 10 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed lower on Monday, weakened by sell stops and uncertainty regarding cash prices later this week, traders said. Funds that track the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index at times sold, or "rolled", August futures and simultaneously bought October on the first of five days of the Goldma