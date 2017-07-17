Bellamy's Australia says earnings seen at top end of guidance

July 17 (Reuters) - Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said on Monday it expected second-half earnings before interest and taxes to show a loss of between A$9.5 million ($7.42 million) and A$14 million, at the upper end of its guidance.

Bellamy's said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange it expected second-half revenue to be about A$121 million, for full-year revenue of A$239 million. The company previously forecast full-year revenue between A$220 million and A$240 million.

Its shares have been suspended from trading since July 7 when Bellamy's announced Chinese authorities had suspended a recently acquired factory's export licence. They are expected to resume trading on Thursday, the company said. ($1 = 1.2802 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Westbrook and Stephen Coates)