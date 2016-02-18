FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Bellamy's sees H1 profit soar on China selling frenzy
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2016 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Bellamy's sees H1 profit soar on China selling frenzy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian organic baby formula maker Bellamy’s Australia Ltd said on Friday that first half net profit more than quadrupled as it experienced a rush of people buying its product in stores then selling them online to buyers in China.

Net profit came in at A$13.7 million for the six months to Dec. 31, up from A$3.2 million the previous half-year. Sales nearly doubled to A$105.1 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 4.1 cents per share, from no dividend the previous year. (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.