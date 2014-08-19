FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor pushes Canada's Bellatrix to consider strategic options
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 19, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Investor pushes Canada's Bellatrix to consider strategic options

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Activist investor Orange Capital LLC said it would ask oil and gas company Bellatrix Exploration Ltd to consider strategic alternatives after it became the largest shareholder in the Canadian company.

Bellatrix’s shares rose as much as 7.6 percent after New York-based Orange Capital reported a 5.3 percent in the company.

The hedge fund also wants to discuss about the size and composition of Bellatrix board and a possible IPO or sale of the company's midstream assets, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1AuDFvP)

Orange Capital said Bellatrix’s valuation was well below its intermediate industry peers in the Canadian exploration and production sector.

The stock is trading about three times above its intrinsic value - a measure of the stock’s worth over 15 years, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Calgary, Alberta-based Bellatrix’s shares were trading at C$8.48 in morning trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.