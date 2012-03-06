UPDATE 1-Bellatrix's shut-in natgas production back online

March 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bellatrix Exploration Ltd said natural gas volumes that were shut-in in west central Alberta were back in production after it completed expanding its infrastructure in the region.

In January, the oil and gas company had said about 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of natural gas production were shut-in due to infrastructure constraints and had expected to put them back in production in mid-February.

The company, which began production there on March 1, said it began construction of a compression facility and a pipeline network to access the Keyera Strachan network of gas plants near its Ferrier lands in west central Alberta. It expects to finish the construction by the third quarter when deliveries are scheduled to begin.

Bellatrix also said the owners of the Alder Flats shallow cut gas plant were planning to expand capacity there to 145 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) by the first quarter of 2013.

The expansion will increase Bellatrix’s ownership in the plant to 46 mmcf/d from the current 15 mmcf/d.

Bellatrix said the first quarter production is expected to average between 15,000-16,000 boe/d. Bellatrix said field production averaged about 17,300 boe/d for the first five days of March.

It expects daily production to average about 16,500-17,000 boe/d in 2012 and to exit the year at about 18,000-18,500 boe/d.