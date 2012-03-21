HK's Belle to buy China sport-shoe retailer for $145 mln

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Footwear maker Belle International Holdings Ltd said it will buy a sports-shoe distributor in China for up to 920 million yuan ($145.48 million), aiming to strengthen its geographical presence.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, Hong Kong-listed Belle said its unit would buy Big Step Ltd, which operates 600 self-managed retail outlets in China selling shoes for brands including Nike Inc and Adidas AG.

Belle, which distributes brands including Nike, Adidas, Kappa, PUMA, Converse and Mizuno, had earlier posted a 24.3 percent rise in 2011 profit to 4.25 billion yuan, matching forecasts, and said it would focus on developing lower tier markets to broaden its customer base. ($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)