FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Footwear retailer Belle's H1 profit down 3 pct, meets forecast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 23, 2013 / 9:37 AM / in 4 years

Footwear retailer Belle's H1 profit down 3 pct, meets forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China’s top footwear retailer, Belle International Holdings Ltd, reported a 3.3 percent drop in first-half net profit on Friday, in line with forecasts, due to sluggish store sales and fewer store openings in a tough retail climate.

Belle, which distributes footwear and sportswear brands including Nike, Adidas, PUMA and Converse, posted a net profit of 2.17 billion yuan ($350 million) for the January-June period, down from 2.24 billion yuan a year ago.

That compared with an average forecast of 2.17 billion yuan by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Revenue rose to 17.8 billion yuan during the period, from 16.02 billion yuan a year ago.

Shares of Belle have fallen by 38 percent so far this year, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped only about 3.5 percent over the period. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.