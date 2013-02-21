FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Belle expects 'marginally higher' profit for 2012
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

China's Belle expects 'marginally higher' profit for 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Belle International Holdings Ltd, China’s top footwear retailer by market value, said it expects that its 2012 net profit was “marginally higher” than its net profit in 2011.

In a filing to the Hong Kong exchange late on Wednesday, Belle said it anticipates that its audited net profit for the financial year ended December 2012 would be at the lower end of a range of estimates contained in certain analysts’ reports, ranging from 4.29 billion yuan to 4.85 billion yuan ($687.8 million to $777.5 million).

For statement click here

Belle posted net profit of 4.25 billion yuan in 2011, up 24 percent from a year earlier.

Shares of Belle, which has market value of nearly $20 billion, ended up 2.1 percent on Wednesday at an all-time high of HK$18.36. ($1 = 6.2376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.