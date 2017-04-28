FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Hillhouse, CDH-led group offers to buy Belle International in $6.8 bln deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 4 months ago

Hillhouse, CDH-led group offers to buy Belle International in $6.8 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters) - A consortium led by private equity firms Hillhouse Capital Group and CDH Investments offered on Friday to buy Belle International Holdings Ltd in a deal valuing the entire Hong Kong-listed shoe retailer at about $6.8 billion.

Hillhouse and CDH joined with Yu Wu and Sheng Fang, directors at Belle, to offer HK$6.30 per share in the company, according to an e-mailed statement. Trading of Belle's shares has been halted since April 18 at the company's request, pending an announcement.

The price is equivalent to a premium of 20 percent from Belle's closing price before the trading halt and values the company at HK$53.1 billion ($6.8 billion).

$1 = 7.7795 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.