China's Belle sees sportswear sales growth exceeding footwear this year

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - China’s biggest shoe retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd expects to achieve low single-digit growth in same-store footwear sales and high single-digit growth in sportswear for this fiscal year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Sheng Baijiao was speaking at a briefing after Belle said profit edged up just 1 percent in its latest fiscal year and flagged sluggish growth for the next two years. .

Revenues from footwear rose 5 percent for the 14 months, while sales of sportswear and apparel climbed 19 percent. The retailer distributes to sportswear brands such as Nike and Adidas and footwear labels like Staccato and Joy & Peace. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)