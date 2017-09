Oct 1(Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG :

* Said on Tuesday it concluded acquisition of Adamant Biomedical Investments AG from Zuercher Kantonalbank effective Sept. 30

* Said was acquiring Adamant’s entire range of investment funds and its mandate business in healthcare sector

* Said Bellevue Asset Management and Adamant will officially merge on Jan. 1 to optimize exploitation of all product and market synergies

