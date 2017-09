July 28 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG : * Says it reports higher profits - quantum leap in asset management * Says H1 group net profit up 6% to CHF 6.9 million * Says H1 fee and commission income up 16% to CHF 22.8 million (previous year:

CHF 19.6 million) * Says H1 operating profit from asset management sharply higher at CHF 4.4

million