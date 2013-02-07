FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bellway expects FY volumes to grow 5 pct, further profit growth
February 7, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Bellway expects FY volumes to grow 5 pct, further profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bellway PLC : * Completed the sale of 2,597 homes (2012 - 2,455), an increase of 5.8% * Expects that the operating margin will exceed 12.5% for the first six months

of the year (2012 - 10.1%) * Expended £145 million on land and land creditors (2012 - £105 million) in the

six months to 31 January * An average of 97 reservations per week since 1 August (2012 - 89), an

increase of 9% * Order book at 31 January 2013 stands at 2,467 units (2012 - 2,359),

representing a value of £453 million * To achieve volume growth of around 5% in the current financial year * Well placed to deliver further growth in profit and shareholder return

