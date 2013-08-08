FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bellway home sales and margins rise
August 8, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bellway home sales and margins rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bellway PLC : * Help to buy scheme been used in 830 reservations since its launch * The group has legally completed the sale of 5,652 homes (2012 - 5,226), an

increase of 8.2% * The average selling price of homes sold has increased by 3% to around

£193,000 (2012 - £186,648) * Housing revenue is expected to be around £1,090M (2012 - £975M), an increase

of around 12 percent * Group’s operating margin will exceed the 11.4 percent achieved last year by

around 200 basis points * Strength of the order book provides the board with reason for optimism for

