BRIEF-Bellway sees year growth in operating profit, margin

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bellway PLC : * Interim management statement relating to the eighteen week period from 1 August 2013 to 30 November 2013. * Has continued to see strong customer demand for new homes * Average number of active outlets has increased by 5% to 224 * Reservations, net of cancellations, have risen to an average of 144 per week, up 43 pct year-on-year * Help to buy mortgages attractive to consumers, resulting in this incentive

being used in 31% of reservations taken * Sees growth in operating profit and margin, with the latter expected to

exceed 15% in the year ending 31 July 2014 * Source text