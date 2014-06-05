FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bellway says order book for new homes "significantly" ahead
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Bellway says order book for new homes "significantly" ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Bellway said Britain’s strong housing market gave it confidence it could continue to grow, as it reported its order book for new homes was “significantly ahead” of where it was last year.

Bellway said on Thursday that its forward order book of homes due for completion after July 31 stood at 670 million pounds ($1.12 billion), compared to its 380 million pound size at the end of May 2013.

For its financial year ending July 31, the company said it expected the number of legal house sale completions to increase by around 20 percent, and forecast an annual operating margin of around 17 percent.

“Provided market conditions remain unchanged, the board expects to build upon this further during the next financial year,” Bellway said.

Bellway also aid it continued to benefit from a rising average selling prices and from “Help to Buy”, government scheme to boost the housing market. ($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.