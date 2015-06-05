UK housebuilder Bellway sees growth continuing

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway said it expected to sell more homes this year than last, as positive market conditions continued, putting it on track to grow annual profits.

Bellway, which built around half of its homes in London and the south of England last year, said Britain’s general election in May had “no noticeable effect on customer sentiment” and it expected completed sales in the twelve months to the end of July 2014 to rise by 850 houses, up from the 6,851 it sold last year.

The company said it expected its margin for the current financial year to increase by around 300 basis points to over 20 percent.

Analysts are forecasting pretax profit to come in at 325.7 million pounds ($499.7 million), up from 245.9 million pounds in the twelve months to July 2014, according to a Thomson Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)