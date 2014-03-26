FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Housebuilder Bellway's first-half pretax rises 73 pct
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Housebuilder Bellway's first-half pretax rises 73 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway posted a 73 percent rise in first-half pretax profit after it sold 25 percent more new homes, with more of them in the higher-priced southern half of England.

The company reported pretax profit of 103.8 million pounds ($171 million) for the six months to end-January on Wednesday on revenue up 40 percent to 701.1 million pounds.

It said it had made a strong start to the spring selling season, with reservation rates in the six weeks since February 1 at an average 138 per week, up from 137 a week in the first half and 133 in the same period a year ago, from 225 sites.

$1 = 0.6059 British Pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

