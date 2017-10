LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bellway PLC : * Auto alert - Bellway PLC FY pretax profit rose 57 percent to 105.3

million STG * Auto alert - Bellway PLC total dividend up 60 percent to 20 pence per

share * Average selling price increased to £186,648 (2011 - £175,613) * Growth ”has been driven by the group’s strong performance in the south of the

country”