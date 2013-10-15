FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bellway full-year pretax profit jumps 33.8 percent
October 15, 2013 / 6:14 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bellway full-year pretax profit jumps 33.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Bellway PLC : * FY pretax profit 140.9 million STG versus 105.3 million STG year ago * Total dividend up 50 percent to 30 pence per share * Profit before taxation increasing by almost 34% to £140.9 million * Revenue up 10.6 percent to £1,110.7M * 5,652 homes sold (2012 - 5,226) - up 8.2% * Average selling price increased to £193,025 (2012 - £186,648) - up 3.4% * Proposing to increase the final dividend by 50% to 21.0P per ordinary share * Reservations have remained ahead of last year and demand remains strong in

