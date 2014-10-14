FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bellway positive after posting 75 percent jump in profit
October 14, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Bellway positive after posting 75 percent jump in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Bellway said it expected to build 10 percent more homes this year, reflecting a positive outlook for the property market, after pretax profit for the year to end July rose 75 percent.

The builder on Tuesday posted profit of 245.9 million pounds, against 140.9 million pounds a year earlier, and ahead of analyst consensus of 237 million pounds.

It said its forward order book had increased to a record 4,435 homes as of Sept. 29.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

