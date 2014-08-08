FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Builder Bellway says strong property market boost order book
August 8, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Builder Bellway says strong property market boost order book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway said its forward order book had risen by 36 percent to a record 924.3 million pounds ($1.55 billion), helped by strong customer demand supported by an improving economic outlook and positive mortgage market conditions.

The company also said in a trading update it sold 21 percent more homes in the year to end-July, up to 6,851 homes, at an average selling price of about 213,000 pounds, up from 193,025 pounds a year ago.

Chief Executive Ted Ayres said Bellway had increased output to satisfy demand driven by the strength of the UK housing market.

“The favourable trading environment, together with the Group’s national presence and strong balance sheet, ensures that Bellway is well positioned to continue its growth strategy,” he said. ($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle)

