Bellway to build at least 10 pct more homes this fiscal year

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway expects to build at least 10 percent more homes this financial year and has seen no effect on its business from the upcoming EU referendum, it said on Thursday.

The firm, which built 7,752 properties in the twelve months to July last year, said it expected another record performance in 2015-2016 despite some signs the British economy has slowed in the run-up to the June 23 vote.

“Notwithstanding the uncertainty surrounding the impending EU referendum, the group has not experienced any noticeable effect on trading, with customer confidence continuing to be strong,” it said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter)