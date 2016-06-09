FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bellway to build at least 10 pct more homes this fiscal year
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 9, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Bellway to build at least 10 pct more homes this fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway expects to build at least 10 percent more homes this financial year and has seen no effect on its business from the upcoming EU referendum, it said on Thursday.

The firm, which built 7,752 properties in the twelve months to July last year, said it expected another record performance in 2015-2016 despite some signs the British economy has slowed in the run-up to the June 23 vote.

“Notwithstanding the uncertainty surrounding the impending EU referendum, the group has not experienced any noticeable effect on trading, with customer confidence continuing to be strong,” it said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.