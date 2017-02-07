LONDON Feb 7 British housebuilder Bellway said on Tuesday it would build around 5 percent more homes this financial year after posting an increase in the number of properties it built over the last six months.

The company said that while it remained aware of economic uncertainty following the June 23 Brexit vote, it was continuing to buy land for future housebuilding, the biggest expense for most developers.

"The strong order book and investment in work in progress should mean that the group is able to deliver further volume growth of around 5 percent," Bellway said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)