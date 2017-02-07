LONDON Feb 7 British housebuilder Bellway
said on Tuesday it would build around 5 percent more
homes this financial year after posting an increase in the
number of properties it built over the last six months.
The company said that while it remained aware of economic
uncertainty following the June 23 Brexit vote, it was continuing
to buy land for future housebuilding, the biggest expense for
most developers.
"The strong order book and investment in work in progress
should mean that the group is able to deliver further volume
growth of around 5 percent," Bellway said in a statement.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)