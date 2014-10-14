UPDATE 1-Bellway positive on demand for new UK housing

(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Bellway said it expected to build about 685 more homes over the coming 12 months, reflecting its positive outlook for the property market, after pretax profit for the year to end-July rose 75 percent.

The builder on Tuesday posted profit of 245.9 million pounds ($393 million), against 140.9 million pounds a year earlier, and ahead of analyst consensus of 237 million pounds. It completed 6,851 new homes, up 21 percent on the year before.

“There’s strong underlying customer demand out there, there’s wider mortgage availability on the higher loan-to-value products. In general interest rates are still very low and new home are affordable,” said Chief Executive Ted Ayres.

“We spent over 460 million on land last year at attractive margins, so we have the capacity to grow the company to meet that demand.”

British house prices have risen by about 10 percent in the last 12 months, and London prices have risen by about 20 percent. But there are signs the growth is moderating, with London prices falling last month for the first time in more than three years, surveyors said last week.

Ayres said market fundamentals remained strong, and the group’s forward order book had risen to a record 4,435 homes.

Shares in Bellway were trading 3.3 percent higher at 1,532 pence by 0900 GMT, as analyst Alastair Stewart at Westhouse Securities said its outlook was positive for sentiment across the sector.

Stewart said he saw scope for a further increase of around five percent in his 2015 pretax profit estimate, which currently stands at 298 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6256 British pound) (Editing by Sarah Young/Keith Weir)