Bellway's housing order book value rises 25 pct in first half
February 10, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Bellway's housing order book value rises 25 pct in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway said it had forward sold more than 4,200 homes in the first half of its financial year, worth 975 million pounds ($1.49 billion) and 25 percent higher than the same time last year.

Chief Executive Ted Ayres said he expected to deliver further earnings growth in its financial year, helped by plans to open a new regional division.

Average house prices have risen 3 percent year on year to around 219,000 pounds as the company has focused more on prime locations, Bellway said in a trading update on Tuesday ahead of its half-year results scheduled for March 25.

$1 = 0.6561 pounds Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Neil Maidment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
