Bellzone's shares suspended as miner fails to agree vital loan
September 22, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Bellzone's shares suspended as miner fails to agree vital loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment, shares, context)

LONDON Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shares in London-listed miner Bellzone were suspended on Monday due to financial uncertainty after the company failed to agree with a Chinese partner on a vital loan, lack of which threatens to sink the miner.

The Guinea-focused iron more miner had agreed on Aug. 18 on a short-term loan of up to $4 million with China Sonangol International, which was expected to provide Bellzone with enough capital to continue operations until late October.

Bellzone, like other small mining companies in West Africa, has been battered by plunging iron ore prices and the Ebola epidemic.

“There can be no certainty that the required financing, either short or longer term, will be obtained,” the company said in a statement requesting its shares be suspended on London’s Alternative Investment Market for smaller companies.

The company said it only has funds to continue operations until mid-September.

Bellzone’s shares have lost around 90 percent of their value since the start of this year. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
